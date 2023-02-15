City Council

CHEYENNE — The city has postponed a decision regarding annexation and rezoning of nearly a dozen acres at Ridge Road and Holland Court, citing additional time necessary for the developer to work with local residents on plans for the location.

The Cheyenne City Council was scheduled to vote on the annexation and rezoning of 10.7 acres of land at Ridge Road and Holland Court on third and final reading Monday night. Instead, council members sent the plans back to their Public Services Committee, which will meet next week, and will hear the items at the next City Council meeting in two weeks.

