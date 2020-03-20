CHEYENNE – The regularly scheduled meeting of the Cheyenne City Council’s Public Services Committee for March 17 that was previously rescheduled for April 7 will now be held today, Friday, March 20, at 2 p.m.
Additionally, the March 23 City Council meeting that was previously rescheduled for April 13 will now be held Monday, March 23, at 6 p.m.
These meetings will be held via Electronic Conference Meeting. Details for public access will be available on the city of Cheyenne website at www.cheyennecity.org and on the City of Cheyenne Facebook page.