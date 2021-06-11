CHEYENNE – The regularly scheduled Cheyenne City Council Meeting will take place at 6 p.m. Monday, June 14 in the Council Chambers at the Municipal Building, 2101 O’Neil Ave.
Free two-hour parking is available at the nearby George Cox Parking Facility.
To protect the wellbeing of our community, the City recommends those who attend to:
- Wear a protective mask inside the Municipal Building if not fully vaccinated
- Maintain 6 feet of social distancing from others, when possible, if not fully vaccinated
- Consistently wash hands and sanitize
- Stay home if you’re not feeling well
The meeting remains available remotely via Zoom to watch and provide public comment. A Zoom link is available below and on the City’s Electronic Conference Meeting webpage at www.cheyennecity.org/ecm. Video will also be available to watch on the City’s Facebook and YouTube pages in addition to Spectrum local access channel 192.
Public comment through Zoom is accessible with a computer, tablet or smart phone. To be recognized for comment, the public will utilize the “raise hand” feature within the Zoom platform. Additional information and instructions to use this can be found here: https://bit.ly/3hZ9N7e.
The meeting’s agenda is accessible at www.cheyennecity.org/minutesandagendas.