CHEYENNE – City Council members and Mayor Patrick Collins struck down an ordinance last week that would have mandated that city government employees and board members disclose conflicts of interest and be excluded from any decisions in which that conflict would come up.
After a series of amendments by Ward 2 Councilor Bryan Cook, all of which were approved, the motion failed on second reading at the July 10 City Council meeting.
"I'm gonna have a lot of stuff for you on this one, Mr. Mayor," Cook said before introducing his proposed amendments. "So, I just ask for everyone's patience."
Cook's changes largely modified the language of the ordinance but didn't affect the meaning or overall purpose of the proposal.
Despite the council's Public Services Committee recommending the ordinance, Cook – the committee's chairman – still voted against it.
The letter of the ordinance stipulated that it was intended to ensure city employees kept the best interest of the city in mind.
"... Every public official, public member and city employee should act in the interest of the city and promptly disclose any potential or actual personal or private interest or conflict of interest when acting in the official capacity," the text of the ordinance read. "The purpose of this chapter is to recognize that the appearance of a public official having a (conflict of interest) or the appearance of a conflict of interest by a public member or city employee can be as serious and potentially damaging to the public trust as a public official (or public member or city employee) having an actual (conflict of interest)."
The ordinance stipulated that all "public members" – citizens serving on boards or committees – would have to publicly disclose any conflicts of interest, and general interests, that they have as quickly as possible.
The proposal also would have established a rule that would have excluded someone from voting on select issues on a board or committee if two-thirds of that group determined a conflict of interest existed.
If someone disclosed a conflict, and their respective board determined that a conflict would exist for a matter at hand, they would be removed from that discussion.
"No public member ... shall vote upon or engage in conduct in their official capacity intended to influence or otherwise affect the outcome of an issue being considered by the board or commission for which the public member is conflicted," a section of the ordinance said.
The measure had similar rules for public officials and city employees that affected their respective roles in decision making.
Collins also voted against the proposal, along with Cook, Ward 1 Councilor Scott Roybal, Ward 2 Councilor Mark Rinne and Ward 3 Councilor Richard Johnson. The other five members of the council – Ward 1's Pete Laybourn and Jeff White, Ward 2's Tom Segrave, and Ward 3's Michelle Aldrich and Ken Esquibel – supported it.
