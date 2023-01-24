City Council Chambers

CHEYENNE — After weeks of discussion, the Cheyenne City Council has decided not to end its community development block grant “entitlement” status.

City officials voted Monday night not to decline specifically earmarked federal funding that often funnels through the city to local nonprofits, but which also requires long staff hours to manage and often comes with strings attached. The proposed resolution would have phased out the CDBG grant program between the city of Cheyenne and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development after 2023; instead, the city will continue as it has for another five-year cycle.

