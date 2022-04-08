CHEYENNE – The city of Cheyenne is making some minor adjustments to its ward boundaries leading up to the filing period beginning in mid-May for those seeking to be elected to the City Council.
According to Mayor Patrick Collins, the process is required following a U.S. census, and will follow the statewide redistricting process of drawing new House and Senate district maps.
“Our ward boundaries will shift,” Collins explained. “We had the census, and our goal, based on that census, is to create wards that are compact and as uniform in size as possible.”
During its redistricting process, lawmakers added two new House districts to the statewide map. One of those new districts, House District 9, sits within the city of Cheyenne, stretching into the eastern part of the city near Hayes Avenue.
“New ward lines will include that change,” Collins told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle this week.
Legislative changes came late in the game, leaving the council without much time to make its own adjustments before the candidate filing period opens May 12. Several stakeholders criticized the Legislature’s process, which resulted in an agreement to add one House and two Senate seats. Gov. Mark Gordon expressed concern about it, though he did not veto the redistricting law.
“The Legislature was late this year, and that didn’t give us a lot of time,” Collins said. “If we start right now, and we don’t have any delays, we can meet the requirements that the county has to get the precincts designed, so that on May 12 people can register to run for office.”
Historically, Ward 2 has comprised the areas north of Dell Range Boulevard. Ward 1 has been made up of homes south Dell Range and west of Logan Avenue, and Ward 3 has been south of Dell Range and east of Logan.
Following proposed changes, Ward 2 will dip a little south of Dell Range to accommodate the new House District 9 boundary. Ward 3 has grown so much, Collins said, that the boundary of Ward 1 will move a bit to the east to follow Converse Avenue. That would mean areas south of Dell Range and west of Converse Avenue would be Ward 1, and south of Dell Range and east of Converse would be Ward 3.
“They are going to look a lot like they will today, and it seems to work well also because our current council people will be able to stay in their existing wards,” Collins said. “That is not necessary, but it is one of the things that comes out of this that is positive.”
According to City Clerk Kris Jones, the municipal redistricting plan will go before the full City Council on Monday, and then to the Public Services Committee on April 19. Final approval by the council is scheduled for April 25.
City Council members whose terms are ending this election cycle are Scott Roybal, representing Ward 1; Ward 2’s Mark Rinne; and, from Ward 3, Ken Esquibel.
Changes floated
Cheyenne resident Boyd Wiggam has approached the council with the idea of expanding the ward system from three to five wards, although there likely isn’t time before the candidate filing period opens to do so.
“Basically, my request is that as we are redistricting, this is an opportunity to reduce the number of people living in each City Council ward,” Wiggam said.
Wiggam contends that it should not take more people to win a Cheyenne City Council seat than it takes to win a state Senate seat.
“My idea is pretty basic. When we look at the population of each ward in the city of Cheyenne, and we have three wards, if we take an average population … what I come up with is that the population in a Cheyenne city ward is larger than the maximum population in a Wyoming state Senate district,” Wiggam said.
“When you talk about local government, one of the things you talk about is how close to the people it is, or the influence people have over who is elected,” he continued. “I translate that in my mind to a lower ratio of population per electoral district.”
He suggested that perhaps a new ward could be centered on the south side of Cheyenne. During the statewide redistricting process, a contingency of residents from the south Cheyenne area asked to be included in one House and Senate district voting block, but that request was not included in the final plans.
Proposed new ward boundaries still have to be finalized by the council.
State law requires ward boundary adjustments after the census, and it also allows for changes to be made if the city has a large annexation or changes in population, Collins said. Whether it would allow for a change in ward numbers, he said, is unclear. He said that he is not against the discussion, it is just that there simply isn’t time for the public process necessary, including three readings, on a new city ordinance.
“Quite frankly, I don’t think anyone thought there was a need to do this, but now that someone has asked about it, it makes you think,” Collins said. “But we just ran out of time.”
If state law allows the council to go back and look at the idea later, Collins, the only at-large member of the city government, said he is “very open” to having that conversation.
“Unfortunately, we should have started that process months ago,” Collins said.