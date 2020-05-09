CHEYENNE – Local City Councilman Jeff White announced Friday that he plans to run for reelection to the Ward 1 seat he has occupied since 2015.
“I enjoy representing Ward 1 on City Council and looking for ways to improve the quality of life in Cheyenne to make it a more attractive place to live, more appealing for new businesses and easier for those who want to start businesses,” White said in a news release.
If reelected, White said his top priority would be helping the city navigate its current economic difficulties.
White works as a program manager and training coordinator for the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services. He is an alumnus of Cheyenne’s Central High, and earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of Wyoming.
There are six council seats up for grabs this November – two in each of the city’s three wards. The filing period this year runs from May 14-29.
City Council members serve four-year terms and are paid an annual salary of $12,000.