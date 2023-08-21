CHEYENNE — Concerned members of the public clashed over whether a local ordinance that would ban single-use plastic bags would align with “Wyoming values” at a Cheyenne City Council Finance Committee meeting Monday afternoon.
Supporters of the ordinance say it could help the environment by reducing waste and litter in the city.
“I lived in Cheyenne my whole life, and I remember a time when I was growing up that plastic bags weren’t even an option,” Laramie County Democrats Chairman Jordan Evans said at the meeting. “... I don’t think, based off of my personal experience, that we are a town full of litterbugs, or people not following the rules. I think we are a windy town where trash cans blow over a lot and where dumpsters are flying all the time.
“So, by eliminating the amount of waste that makes it into the trash can in the first place, the more likely you are to be able to control the waste that is out there.”
The ordinance gathered online criticism on Facebook after a meeting of the Cheyenne City Council last week. Originally, the rule garnered criticism for imposing a cost of 10 cents per bag on paper bags for those who choose to use them instead of their own reusable bag.
After appearing over Zoom at Monday’s committee meeting, Ward 3 Councilor Richard Johnson clarified that he will remove the proposed 10-cent cost from the ordinance through an amendment next week, effectively making the ordinance a straight ban on single-use plastic bags.
By the end of the meeting, the committee was unable to vote on the ordinance, with only the chairman, Ward 1 Councilor Jeff White, and two members, Ward 3 Councilor Michelle Aldrich and Ward 1 Councilor Scott Roybal, present at the meeting. Roybal moved to recommend the ordinance, but Aldrich did not want to second, meaning it will be heard before the City Council next week without a recommendation from the committee.
More than 20 individuals appeared online and in person to voice an opinion on the bill, with the majority of them opposed to the ordinance.
“I’m glad, first of all, to see this fee drop,” said Don Odom, who introduced himself as state president of Restore Liberty-Wyoming. “There’s never enough taxes, whether you call it a fee, a permit, a license, whatever. It’s always about control.”
Many people, like Odom, took issue with the ordinance on the grounds of personal choice, saying it would restrict personal freedoms.
“It’s just another Band-Aid on societal issues,” said Derek Abbott, who said he previously lived in California, where he saw the effects of a plastic bag ban firsthand. “Pathetic as it is, (it has) become popular to create new laws to address issues, to make it look like politicians and bureaucrats are doing something politically correct. ... This whole thing is a complete waste of time. We’re wasting our time here.”
“If you trade liberty for security, you deserve neither, ‘cause you always end up losing both,” said Jacob Wasserburger, a Cheyenne resident who said he worked in politics for more than a decade.
“... To me, this just seems like complete bureaucracy and totally unnecessary.”
Many people on both sides of the issue had concerns about chemicals that can be found in both single-use and reusable plastic bags.
“I’m opposed to this ban on single-use bags because it would promote the use of these so-called ... polycarbonate-type plastics,” said Richard Lysle, a Cheyenne resident. “The problem with that is that the polycarbonate plastics of these reusable bags contain (BPAs) and that has been identified as a carcinogen. The issue is, if you put your food in that, you will come in contact with this carcinogen.”
According to the Center for Biological Diversity, a nonprofit group involved in environmental protection, single-use plastic bags also contain chemicals with adverse health effects.
Zach Lopez-Smith, who shared public comment online, expressed personal disagreement with Johnson, which extended past just the ordinance. He joked about Johnson’s previous statement, which he later corrected, saying the city of Cheyenne produces 250 million tons of plastic a day.
“I see him as someone who likes to waste money here in Cheyenne,” Lopez-Smith said over Zoom. “... He’s another government shill looking out for (his) own interests, not the taxpayers, not of people here in Cheyenne, and I just can’t see this getting passed. And if it does, we’ll just vote you guys out.”
White condemned the personal nature of Lopez-Smith’s comments.
“I’m going to ask everybody to stay respectful on this,” White said to the audience. “The last person that spoke got a little bit away from the topic of whether or not you agree with the use of plastic, banning plastic bags, and got somewhat personal toward a colleague. I would just ask everybody to refrain from that, if you would, please.”
In addition to saying that he would no longer include the 10-cent cost in the bill, Johnson also said the ordinance would go into effect July 1, 2024, if passed. Johnson said this would help give local business owners more time to comply with the ordinance.
