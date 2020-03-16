CHEYENNE – In light of the pandemic of COVID-19 and in response to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendations to limit social contact, the city of Cheyenne is taking the following measures.
The changes will continue through the end of the month and will be re-evaluated at that time. The city’s IT Department will be rerouting city office phones to cellphones to ensure public access communication with city departments.
There may be some disruption in phone lines as this process is worked through.
“These are certainly unprecedented times, and we at city hall want to ensure the community that we are here for you and remain able to serve you. By taking measures now to limit personal contact, it’s our hope we can reduce the spread of this virus,” Mayor Marian Orr said in a news release. “I know it can feel unsettling, perhaps even scary right now, but I have faith in the fact Cheyenne is a caring community, and we will get through this together.”
Mayor’s office
The mayor and staff will be working from home. In-person meetings are being postponed and rescheduled. Public speaking engagements to groups larger than 50 individuals, as well as visits to schools or nursing homes, are postponed. Public Information Officer Michael Skinner will serve as the single point for communication regarding COVID-19 combined efforts of Laramie County Health, Laramie County, Emergency Management, commissioners and council. Daily briefings will be sent to news organizations and posted to social media outlets.
City attorney’s office
The city attorney’s office staff will be working from home, with the exception of the prosecuting attorney, who will attend appropriate municipal court hearings.
Municipal court
Municipal court hearings will continue as scheduled. It is being taken under consideration that fines and fees be reduced if paid online to incentivize people to not pay in person. Juvenile court hearings are being taken care of on a case-by-case basis.
Engineering department
New engineering plan reviews and projects will be accepted electronically. All questions and interaction of staff will be conducted via cellphone, email and desk phone forwarding as required. Engineering Plan and Development reviews will be completed electronically as required.
Public meetings will be attended by City Engineer Tom Cobb or Deputy Wes Bay for Council, Finance and Public Services meetings.
Construction inspectors will be provided as needed and contacted via cell. Construction project management will be handled remotely and through email when possible. If required, attendance may be necessary for processing pay requests, on-site questions and other similar instances.
Treasurer’s office
The City Treasurer’s Department will be operating remotely, with the exception of various payroll functions and the payables for the March 23 City Council meeting. The payables can be run remotely, but staff will need to come into the office to print checks on March 19 or 20. No customer invoices will be run until the city offices are reopened. All purchasing pre-bid and bid openings will be postponed.
Planning and Development office
The Planning and Development Department and Metropolitan Planning Organization will be operating remotely. Both offices will be closed to walk-up customer traffic. During this time, both offices will continue to focus on review of existing projects and answering questions of the public. New projects will be accepted electronically. Staff will be contacting applicants with pending applications on the next steps in the public review process.
Public Works Department
Public Works Administration staff will work from home. Transit will cancel route buses, but will provide paratransit service as scheduled. Sanitation will provide normally scheduled commercial and residential services. The Compost Facility will close. The Household Hazardous Waste Facility will close, meaning no drop off of e-waste or household hazardous waste. The landfill will operate as normal. Street and Alley will provide on-call services, mark for digs services and weather event service. Traffic maintenance will provide on-call and mark for digs services. Facilities maintenance will provide on-call and minimal custodial services. Fleet maintenance will reduce rotating staff to provide essential services for fire, police, street and alley, and traffic maintenance, as required.
Community Recreation and Events
The Botanic Gardens will be closed to the public for two weeks. Volunteers, part-time and seasonal staff are not working. Events and rentals are canceled. Full-time staff will be working both from home and in the building, tending seedlings and performing maintenance work.
Full-time forestry staff will be tending to essential duties, which are primarily outdoors with little to no direct public contact. Part-time employees are not working.
All recreation programs, classes, sports leagues, gymnastics, buildings and child care have all been canceled or closed for two weeks. Credits will be given on a pro-rated basis. Full-time staff will work with little to no direct public contact on planning, programming and maintenance projects. Part-time employees are not working.
The Ice and Events Center is closed to the public for two weeks. Ice will be taken out at the end of this week. Only full-time staff will be working on cleaning, maintenance and projects.
The Aquatic Center was already closed for maintenance week, so that will continue another week. Only full-time staff are allowed at the center.
Full-time golf course staff will be tending to essential duties, which are primarily outdoors with little to no direct public contact. Part-time employees are not working.
All shows and events at the Cheyenne Civic Center have been canceled through April 4. Only full-time staff will be working on ticket refunds, re-scheduling, cleaning, maintenance and projects.
The Kiwanis Community House will be closed. Full-time staff will be fielding calls, dealing with cancellations, postponements, refunds and credits.
Full-time cemetery staff will be working. Large gravesite services are suspended and will be conducted as during inclement weather.
Full-time parks employees will continue to work, preparing for the summer season. If this work is not done now, it will further delay summer season sports. Part-time and seasonal staff will not be working. Restrooms will remain closed.
This is the current plan of operation and subject to change as warranted and conditions change.
City Clerk’s office
The clerk’s office will be closed to walk-up customer traffic. Business licenses and permit applications, if submitted electronically, will be accepted online and will be processed when the city reopens as swiftly as possible. City Clerk Kris Jones or Deputy Kylie Soden will be present for City Council, Fire Negotiations, Finance Committee and Public Services Committee meetings. All other functions will be handled remotely and through email when possible.
Human Resources
HR is prepared to work from home as they went through an exercise last week to test internet connectivity, Outlook 365 and Paycom remotely. Notice will be posted on the door that staff will be available via prescheduled appointments to process matters such as workers’ compensation claims, I-9 verifications and new hire onboarding.
Youth Alternatives
Counseling and court staff will work remotely from home and will maintain phone contact with clients during this time. They will coordinate with the court regarding the juvenile docket schedule. The office number will be forwarded to the after-hours emergency line, with a counselor available 24/7 to address community needs. Mayor’s Youth Council activities have been canceled through April 6.