CHEYENNE – City subsidies for the Cheyenne Civic Center have dropped 61% over the past decade, which is significant progress toward the city’s goal of the event space becoming financially self-sufficient.
Yet the Civic Center still experienced a $691,638 loss in 2019. That’s why the newly formed Cheyenne Civic Center Foundation hopes to have fundraising success with today’s WyoGives Day of Giving – to help pave a financially feasible path forward for one of Cheyenne’s most popular event spaces.
Formed last summer, the foundation aims to increase access to Civic Center events, decrease the facility’s dependency on city funding and help bring long-range goals to fruition. It also opens up the door for additional grant and fundraising opportunities.
“Our long-term strategy for the Civic Center is to be self-sufficient. COVID has thrown a curveball in our timeline for that, but the foundation is going to be a key piece,” Civic Center venue manager Amy Gorby said Tuesday.
They’ll be kicking off fundraising efforts during the Wyoming Nonprofit Network’s online event, which is happening all day today. While they’re specifically raising funds for a new projector at this point, Foundation President Samm Caselli said the overall goal of the foundation is to make the Civic Center accessible for everyone in the community.
“We tried to put some plans together that would be good for the community, and then COVID hit. So we’ve had to adjust, like so many businesses and nonprofits, but our main mission and goal is to help serve underserved populations, those who might not otherwise get to attend events at the Civic Center,” Caselli said.
The foundation will take on the Arts Access program that provides tickets to those who can’t afford it, as well as help with fundraising for important projects or maintenance improvements like the projector purchase.
Having seen so many events postponed due to coronavirus, the Civic Center staff came up with the idea for a film series to fill the void. However, the facility’s projector broke during the last concert season, and renting the equipment is more costly in the long-term.
Residents can head online to WyoGives.org to help with the more than $60,000 projector purchase, and their donations will count even more thanks to a $35,000 matching donation from Spradley Barr Toyota. According to Caselli, Spradley Barr has been a supporter of the foundation since before it was fully formed.
“They understood that what we were going to do was important for the city, so they’ve been an early and often supporter of the Civic Center Foundation,” Caselli said.
In forming the foundation, those involved looked to the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens and the Cheyenne Urban Forestry Division, both of which are supported by nonprofit organizations. By having a nonprofit foundation, the Civic Center can more easily raise funds on their own instead of relying on revenues or subsidies.
Looking at those success stories, Gorby said, “Wow, this is something that could really help the Civic Center grow.”
Community assets like the Botanic Gardens have seen an outpouring of financial support from residents and businesses through the years, allowing for improvements like the Paul Smith Children’s Village. Facilities like the Cheyenne Civic Center don’t commonly break even from ticket sales and facility rentals, and are usually subsidized by local government because they improve the quality of life for residents.
While Gorby said it will take some time to get the foundation off the ground, she added, “Five years from now, the Civic Center Foundation is going to be doing some incredible things.”