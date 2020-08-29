CHEYENNE – Event venues everywhere are currently struggling as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, which is why the Cheyenne Civic Center has been looking at different entertainment options. To that end, Civic Center staff announced Friday that they’ll soon be inviting the community to kick off their reopening with a music film series.
The Civic Center will host a variety of films in the coming months, starting with a music series with movies for both adults and families throughout September beginning with “School of Rock” at 2:30 p.m. Sept. 12 and the 20th anniversary of “Almost Famous” at 7 p.m. the same day.
The idea, according to a news release, is to honor some of the greatest available work in film and music, and offer attendees the opportunity to see historic concerts in a music venue setting.
The film series will focus on films that have significant artistic merit, exceptional quality, are rarely shown in theaters and are widely appreciated.
The Civic Center is strongly encouraging online ticket sales at cheyenneevents.org because the box office is currently closed. Walk-up ticket sales are welcome on the day of the show. Concessions will be available through online orders only, and attendees are asked to wear a mask until seated.
You can reference venue COVID-19 policies and best practices at www.cheyenneevents.org/cheyenne-civic-center-covid-19-policies/.