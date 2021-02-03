CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Civic Center will kick off a film series next month celebrating curiosity, creativity and imagination.
Enjoy Pixar favorites “Toy Story,” “A Bug’s Life,” “Monsters, Inc.,” “Wall-E,” “Finding Nemo” and “Cars” between March 13 and May 22.
According to the news release, the Cheyenne Civic Center is hoping to reignite the promise of infinite possibility, and encourage adults and kids alike to find the magic that hides behind two simple words: “What if?”
All films start at 2:30 p.m. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 4, and cost $5 each or $24 for all six films when you purchase the Ultimate Story film series package. This package includes 20% off each film and guarantees the same seats to each film.
Tickets can be reserved at CheyenneEvents.org.