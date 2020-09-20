CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Civic Center announced in a news release it will bring some of horror’s most beloved spooky films to the big screen this October for the Friday Night Film Fest.
Each film has been selected for setting a standard in the horror industry and is widely recognized as a cult classic. In the absence of touring acts, the Cheyenne Civic Center is taking this opportunity to explore noteworthy films throughout cinematic history.
The Civic Center team hopes to provide a safe alternative to traditional Halloween festivities that have been compromised due to COVID-19. October film selections are:
Oct. 2: “Psycho”
Oct. 9: “Scream”
Oct. 10: “Beetlejuice”
Oct. 23: “The Exorcist”
Oct. 24: “The Addams Family” (1991)
Oct. 30: “American Werewolf in London”
Oct. 31: “Hocus Pocus” and “The Bride of Frankenstein”