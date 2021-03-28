CHEYENNE – Prayers for forgiveness bounced off the walls of Restoration Fellowship Church Saturday afternoon, as faith leaders and congregants from several Christian churches in Cheyenne gathered to repent before God and one another – to clear the slate the weekend before Easter.
“We just want to come together and become unified – just, take off the boxing gloves,” the Rev. Hilton McClendon Sr. said with a laugh in an interview before the service.
The multi-denominational service was an effort of the Cheyenne Christian Leadership Fellowship, which McClendon said formed in the midst of chaos in the country that followed the police killing of George Floyd and other similar incidents. Ten or so local faith leaders wanted to see what they could do to bring people together and promote peace in the country.
The original plan for the service was to hold a rally-like gathering at the Wyoming Capitol building, McClendon said, as a public show of unity for the Cheyenne faith community, and with city and state leaders in attendance. That idea fell through because of COVID guidelines that were still in place during planning.
But having to contain the service to a church space did not dampen its spirit: a rotation of pastors read scripture and psalms based on the theme of repentance and forgiveness, and a range of musicians and singers led the churchgoers in song. One performance by vocalists from New Kingdom Church of God in Christ brought attendees to their feet.
During the service, McClendon, who is the pastor of God’s Love and Hope Fellowship Church in Cheyenne and a chaplain for the Cheyenne Police Department, likened the gathering to the “repentance services” his mother would have in his household among he and his siblings. It was a way to bring them together and make sure they asked for forgiveness from one another, no matter how small the transgression.
“After that, it would be so refreshing, McClendon said to attendees. “When you let that load go – amen – it’s refreshing to do that.”
Another portion of the service asked clergy to look inward and ask for forgiveness for themselves, setting an example for attendees. They prayed that they might be directed to do God’s will – not their own – as leaders of the church, and repented for “any arrogance, any abuse of power and any times we have misled the people you have called us to serve.”
“We didn’t want to deflect, we didn’t want to blame, because we already have enough of that in our country. We wanted to take personal responsibility, and that was the whole goal. I can’t repent for you – I have to repent for me,” Restoration Fellowship Lead Pastor Tom Perea said in an interview.
About 30 people gathered in person at the south Cheyenne church. The event was also live streamed on Facebook, with at least 100 watching at home.
Though McClendon and Perea said they wished more people had come out, there was no doubt in their minds that God was present.
“The Bible says: where two or three are gathered in my name, I’m there in their midst,” Perea said. “So, we believe God’s is with us and he was honored.”
Patsy Perea, who attends Restoration Fellowship and works in its business office, said it was nice to get out on a Saturday and spend time with fellow believers.
“It made me feel really refreshed,” she said of the service.
As for the service’s original vision, McClendon hopes he and his fellow clergy members will be able to carry it out soon.
“We will continue to do it, because we believe that Cheyenne as a whole needs this,” he said.