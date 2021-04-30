CHEYENNE – The Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce is proud to announce this year’s recognition and celebratory events for Military May.
The month is organized as a way to honor and reflect on the many accomplishments of the region’s military partners, including F.E. Warren Air Force Base, the Wyoming Army National Guard, the Wyoming Air National Guard and the Navy Reserve.
The Chamber’s Military May luncheon is Friday, May 7, at Little America Hotel and Resort. The public is invited to attend the kickoff event, which begins with the presentation of a proclamation by Gov. Mark Gordon honoring veterans, military members and their families and declaring May as Military Appreciation Month. The cost is $27 per person, and advance registration is required by contacting the Chamber.
Maj. Gen. Greg Porter, Adjutant General for Wyoming, will be the event’s keynote speaker.
During the lunch, the Cheyenne Trophy Awards will be presented to the following military units for outstanding achievements:
- Wyoming Air National Guard 153rd Airlift Wing
- Wyoming Army National Guard 213th Regional Training Institute
- Airforce 90th Missile Wing 90th Logistics Readiness Squadron.
“The Chamber’s Military May luncheon is all about celebrating the men and women in uniform in out community,” said Dale Steenbergen the Chamber’s President and CEO.
Steenbergen added that local military units are an economic driver for Wyoming, providing more than 800 million in economic impact annually.
Also, veterans and active military members, along with their families are invited to attend High West Energy’s military appreciation barbecue and armed forces celebration on Saturday, May 15 from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the High West Energy Building, 3302 I-80 Service Road, east of Cheyenne. Learn more about the Military May events and community activities by visiting CheyenneChamber.Org.