The City Council Chambers in the Municipal Building in Cheyenne are shown in a file photo. Members of Cheyenne's Public Services Committee voted on Wednesday on changes that would streamline enforcement of code violations, primarily zoning.
CHEYENNE — City officials are considering changes to Cheyenne’s Unified Development Code that would streamline violation enforcement.
Members of Cheyenne’s Public Services Committee voted on Wednesday to recommend the City Council amend the administration and enforcement section of the UDC, a document that provides standards for coordinating development across the community. The UDC was last amended in July and covers transportation, open space, engineering specifications, parking study parameters, streetscape design and landscape maintenance, among other issues.
The proposed changes primarily concern how city officials enforce the zoning code, according to Connor White in the city’s Planning and Development Department.
“With this amendment, the big changes are … to make things clearer,” White said. “We are adding a section for responsible persons — so, who is responsible for violations? It won’t always be just the homeowner. In some cases, it could be the tenants, it could be the architect, engineer or builder.”
The updates also include clarification of what constitutes a violation, as well as the city’s notification process. The city does currently send “courtesy” notifications to residents who are in violation of the UDC, White said. The change would codify that a first written notice of 14 days be delivered by certified mail, followed by a final notice of seven days. The changes also increase the fine for violation from “not more than $100” to the “maximum allowed by the state statute for each offense.”
“That would be a fine for every single day in violation,” White said.
Proposed changes also include two additional penalty sections. The first is regarding suspension of a permit or license, and the other concerns abatement of a violation. That section would not come into play unless someone in violation of the UDC has been notified on first and final notice, White said.
“They have already had time to correct the violation, but this would allow the city to come in and just abate the violation, and bill that property owner or put a lien on the property,” White said.
There is an appeals process that is similar to what the city has in its nuisance code, White said. He continued that he doesn’t know how “heavy handed we would be when it comes to, say, somebody’s shed doesn’t meet setbacks. There are remedies for variances and things that can correct that. But it could be used for situations like, there’s an illegal carport, or something of that nature, where the city could go take that down.
“Will that happen? That’s not the hope, but it is in there to hopefully give us more enforcement options to enforce the zoning regulations,” White said.
Concerns that the change would hamper development did come up at the Planning Commission, he said, but the change is designed to help the city enforce its current zoning code.
“This doesn’t prohibit development. It doesn’t prohibit people from being able to follow our zoning regulations,” he said. “It is so we can better enforce the zoning regulations and put everyone on an even playing field.”
Councilor Tom Segrave voiced support for the updates.
“One of my frustrations has been that it is very hard to enforce — particularly landscaping. We require when a property is built that landscaping be completed. But should something die down the road a year, two years, five years, we’ve had a very difficult time trying to enforce upkeep. I do appreciate staff taking this on, and I plan to support it.”
Council member Pete Laybourn said that the changes could make a big difference.
“It is very disturbing to see our processes occur, and then a year down the road, two years down the road, the trees are dead,” he said.
Councilor Dr. Mark Rinne said he agrees with the overall intent of the changes but is concerned about how far retroactive action regarding landscaping could extend.
“There is no time limitation, and I don’t think that is reasonable,” he said.
The city is also reviewing policies to come up with more water-wise landscaping guidelines, he pointed out.
“It doesn’t make any sense if we are going to change what we think is important,” Rinne said. “I have an issue with going back and enforcing 20-, 25-year-old landscaping plans.”
Carrie Haderlie is a freelance journalist who covers southeast Wyoming from her home near Saratoga. She has written for the Wyoming Tribune Eagle, Laramie Boomerang, Wyoming Business Report and several other publications for many years, including covering the Wyoming Legislature.