CHEYENNE – Following near-record high temperatures Saturday and Sunday, the weather in Cheyenne will take a drastic turn, as meteorologists are forecasting the city to have its earliest recorded snowfall in nearly a century late Monday night.
While Labor Day temperatures are projected to be in the 70s during the daytime, they are then expected to plummet to an overnight low of 29 degrees Fahrenheit, and some combination of rain and snow is expected to continue into Tuesday morning.
Following this summer being the hottest one on record in Cheyenne, the potential snowfall would mark yet another significant weather event in the area.
“Cheyenne has not recorded any measurable snow in the first 10 days of September since 1929,” National Weather Service Cheyenne meteorologist Tim Trudel said Friday.
Specifically, the earliest snow on record in Cheyenne fell Sept. 8, 1929, and it totaled 0.8 inches. On Saturday, NWS meteorologists had yet to release estimates for the snowfall Monday night, and Trudel said the snowfall totals might not line up exactly with the actual amounts of snow on the ground.
“It’s pretty early in the year, so snow totals are going to be a pain (to forecast),” Trudel said. “The ground is going to be very warm, so it becomes a question of whether the warm ground can overwhelm the amount of cooling from the snow that’s coming in.”
While any potential for snow is expected to cease by midday Tuesday, the cold temperatures will stick around that evening, when the forecasted low is 23 degrees Fahrenheit heading into Wednesday morning.
“Usually, you see a cold front like that in November,” Trudel said.
There are a few precautions that residents can take to ensure the abnormal weather doesn’t hurt their plants or their pipes. The Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities issued a statement reminding residents to insulate their pipes and test their water shut-off valve.
For outdoor gardening, BOPU also recommended disconnecting and draining all garden hoses ahead of the cold front.
“If you are not ready to winterize your irrigation system, temporarily shut off the water supply to the sprinkler system and insulate your sprinkler back-flow device to avoid cracks and leaks,” the board said.
Residents can also do a check-up on any trees they have on their property. Mark Ellison, a forester with the city’s Urban Forestry Division, said the weight of the snow on the leaves can break branches and, sometimes, cause smaller trees to die.
“It may seem silly, but for small trees, we recommend people go out and shake them to keep the snow at less than two or three inches on the leaves, if they can,” Ellison said. “Once you get to four inches and above, we start to see damage on trees as a result of the snow load.”
Ellison also noted the connection between increasingly extreme weather activity and global climate change, a relationship that has been confirmed in numerous scientific studies.
“We are seeing a lot more drastic temperature changes in the fall and spring that we historically haven’t seen in the past,” Ellison said. “We’re going to go from Sunday, where it’s going to be 90 degrees, to Tuesday night, they’re saying 23 degrees.”
Ellison said the fluctuating temperatures will have effects on many of Cheyenne’s trees in both the short and long term.
“The result will probably be a lot of die-back and even complete mortality in some of the trees, because they’re actively growing this time of year,” Ellison said.
The freeze could also “kill all our leaves,” Ellison said, preventing many trees from showing off their fall colors.
“All the yellows, reds, oranges that we’re used to seeing, we may not see any of that,” Ellison said.
The trees, along with residents hoping for a few more days of summer, could get a reprieve soon after the cold front comes through. Following the lows of Wednesday morning, temperatures are expected to rise to levels more typical for September, with highs forecasted to be around 70 degrees for Thursday and Friday.