CHEYENNE – Since May, Bruce and Sonja Nisley have been on an adventure. They’ve traveled thousands of miles on bike, stopping to kayak in Lake Superior, climb the White Mountains in New Hampshire and enjoy blueberry season in Maine.
It all began in March, when the couple sold their Cheyenne home and left their jobs at Laramie County Community College and Cheyenne Regional Medical Center to bring their dream of a cross-country bike trip to fruition – something they’ve wanted to do since their honeymoon 30 years ago.
“The first part of February, we both turned in resignations at our jobs, told them we would be leaving at the end of May. We put our house on the market right around the first of March, and it sold right away. Then the whole COVID thing really blew up, but we were pretty committed, so we just said we’re gonna do it,” Bruce said.
But when the Nisleys, both registered nurses, were called to help with the coronavirus response by international relief organization Samaritan’s Purse, their dream bike trip was put on pause.
The couple joined Samaritan’s Purse’s Disaster Assistance Response Team in 2017, and in April, Sonja was called to New York City during the peak of the largest U.S. city’s coronavirus response. A couple months later, and a couple hundred miles of biking in between, the pair embarked for the Bahamas together to provide assistance as cases spiked there.
One day, the Nisleys were eating roast oysters straight from the ocean with locals in Maine. The next, they were treating COVID-19 patients alongside Bahamian medical professionals. But even when facing the disease that shook the world firsthand, the Nisleys said the last six months have reinforced the fact that people are good.
“During this whole time of COVID, I think people are discouraged about our world, but we’ve seen humanity and America at its best,” Sonja said.
“Turning in the right direction”
Samaritan’s Purse is an international disaster relief organization with a network of professionals on deck, who specialize in everything from medicine to finance. According to Samaritan’s Purse Media Relations Coordinator Alyssa Benson, the organization has a team of disaster response specialists monitoring COVID-19 around the world to determine where their services are most needed.
The coronavirus pandemic triggered Samaritan’s Purse’s deployment across the United States, including Central Park, New York City, where their team set up an emergency field hospital and treated more than 300 COVID-19 patients.
“We’ve been monitoring COVID as it continues to impact communities around the world. But in the Bahamas specifically, we saw our recent spike in those cases, and about a year ago, their infrastructure was greatly damaged by Hurricane Dorian, which struck as a Category 5 hurricane. We had responded to Hurricane Dorian with an emergency field hospital to help with those immediate needs, and so we had a great list of contacts there. We’ve worked alongside the local government there for the past year, and they actually reached out to us for assistance,” Benson said.
With that, about 30 Samaritan’s Purse professionals headed to the Bahamas.
While the Nisleys had been interested in such service since they joined the organization in 2017, the structure of their lives never allowed them to pick up and leave for weeks. But when they got the call to go to the Bahamas as they biked through South Carolina, the only issue was finding a place to store their bikes and a way to get to the airport.
Using a biking website where cyclists can find a place to couch surf or take a hot shower, the Nisleys connected with a couple who helped them piece together the logistics of their trip.
“We told them what we were doing and they said, ‘Oh, just leave your bikes here.’ So we have our bikes stored at these people’s house that we met 12 hours before we left on an airplane,” Bruce said.
“They cooked us dinner and took us to the airport,” Sonja said, with Bruce adding, “It’s pretty neat how things work out.”
From there, the Nisleys went on to work from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Samaritan’s Purse at Princess Margaret Hospital in Nassau, the biggest city and capital of the Bahamas.
While the Bahamas are known for their crystal clear water and white sand beaches, the Nisleys had little time for fun. They left for work as the sun rose, and returned after the sun set.
Working alongside medical professionals in the Bahamas, they helped treat 40 COVID-19 patients, but perhaps the biggest benefit of their presence was education.
Previously an instructor at LCCC, Bruce led COVID-19 safety trainings for 800 hospital personnel.
“We got to train them on what we do to protect ourselves. They were at the point where they were so scared to even touch the patient. ... They just had that much fear. So, they were very grateful to know that they can love and care for their people without getting sick themselves,” Sonja said, noting that Bruce’s teaching experience suited them well through the experience.
The couple is in the process of wrapping up their trainings as the Samaritan’s Purse team prepares to transition control of the emergency hospital back to Princess Margaret’s staff.
“The numbers here are actually turning the right direction, so that’s really good news for the Bahamas,” Bruce said.
Finding kindness at every turn
When the Nisleys return to South Carolina, they plan on continuing their perimeter tour of the United States, heading down to Key West, Florida, the most southern point in the U.S. From there, they’ll travel around the Gulf Coast toward Texas, with California as the next horizon.
As important as their assistance is in the Bahamas, Bruce said, “I actually had a dream about biking the other day.”
And while an outside eye might see no similarities between COVID-19 response and a cross-country bike trip, the Nisleys have discovered the common thread of kindness and human decency on their journey.
From random strangers who saw to the pair’s bikes and offered tours of their hometowns, to the businesses in the Bahamas that consistently dropped off lunch and coffee to the hospital, the Nisleys have encountered so many “beautiful people and beautiful places along the way.”
They’ve shared a number of stories on their blog – TheRoadLessCycled.com – like when a couple picked them up on Assateague Island in Maryland when the path Google suggested they take was nowhere to be found. The couple drove them along the beachfront in search of the bike path, and when a park ranger told the Nisleys the path was closed, they decided to spend the day together at the beach.
Off the coast, a pod of dolphins played under the bright blue sky, with the four new friends watching in awe.
On their blog, the Nisleys wrote, “We are so grateful for our new friends and the amazing day they gifted us with.”
At this point, the Nisleys are 10 miles short of hitting 6,000 miles on their bike trip. With how much they’ve been enjoying the experience, they plan on finishing their trip at around 20,000 miles. With no home and no jobs lined up after the trip, the Nisleys are prepared to head down whatever path life throws at them next.
Bruce said, “We were really open to see what opportunities arise and where we might best serve others.”