Correction: The original headline on this article said "Cheyenne crime rate ticks up ...," but was based on an earlier draft of the article with incorrect data. The Wyoming Tribune Eagle apologizes for the error.

CHEYENNE — A growing capital city may necessitate a larger police force, according to Cheyenne’s police chief.

Carrie Haderlie is a freelance journalist who covers southeast Wyoming from her home near Saratoga.

