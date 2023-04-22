CHEYENNE — A growing capital city may necessitate a larger police force, according to Cheyenne’s police chief.

Reports of crime from property damage to theft, and even rape, remained high in the Cheyenne area in 2022, as detailed in the Cheyenne Police Department’s annual report for last year. Grouped by criminal code categories used by the FBI, which does not differentiate between felonies and misdemeanors, the report detailed “crimes against property,” as well as “crimes against people,” among other categories.

Carrie Haderlie is a freelance journalist who covers southeast Wyoming from her home near Saratoga.

