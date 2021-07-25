CHEYENNE – This year’s Cheyenne Day is gearing up to be the biggest yet, and local entertainers are taking notice.
Cheyenne-based rapper Treyven Gallegos, aka Trey Wrks, reached out to the city with the encouragement of fellow Cheyenne musician Josh Gonzales to get on the lineup for the July 28 Fridays on the Plaza EXTENDED concert, and it worked. He was added alongside his brother, Terren Gallegos, aka 2une Godi, and DJ Marlon Deweever, aka DJ 45ive.
Terren said he’s been rapping in Laramie County for the past 10 years, and at 16, he could only get gigs at the VFW or other 21-and-up venues that wouldn’t allow him to bring in his teenage friends. As he got older, he started branching out to northern Colorado for shows and would also rap locally at house parties, like Deweever's.
The fact that he’ll be taking the stage as a hip-hop artist on Cheyenne Day speaks volumes about how far the city’s music scene has come.
“Now, it's completely different,” he said. “It's more accepted by the public. We’d throw a concert during a house party and get the police called on us back then. … Now everybody is listening to rap music.”
Terren noticed a shift in the scene after the 2019 Post Malone Frontier Nights concert. That show brought so much revenue to the city, he believes that local leadership took notice and decided that bringing in similar shows was what the public wanted.
Deweever, owner of 45ive Entertainment, agreed. And he believes they have the city’s youth to thank for the change of heart.
“If you pull up your phone right now and look up the top 10 Billboard charts, there’s going to be at least five to six hip-hop artists,” Deweever said. “So the culture is there. Your kids are listening to the music we’re producing, no matter what.”
Cheyenne’s free concerts of the last couple years have featured a wide variety of artists, from The Sugarhill Gang (which the Gallegos brothers performed at) to several indie pop/rock artists on the Fridays in the Asher lineup. And the rest of Cheyenne Day will be no exception, with soul/funk group Black White Blues Band, Navy Band Southwest and rock band Mastermind of Monkey, all taking place starting at 1 p.m. July 28 on the Depot Plaza.
But there’s much more than just these concerts going on for Cheyenne Day. Check out this extended list of all the things you can do to celebrate the capital city this Wednesday – thanks to the city of Cheyenne’s Community Recreation and Events Department, Cheyenne Frontier Days and several local businesses:
Free! USAF Thunderbirds Performance
– Gates open at 6 a.m. and 8 a.m., show at 9 a.m. In every hour-long demonstration, the team combines years of training and experience with an attitude of excellence to showcase what the Air Force is all about. F.E. Warren Air Force Base. www.cfdrodeo.com or 307-778-7222
Free! Pancake Breakfast
– 7-9 a.m. Come chow down on the ultimate free breakfast. Cheyenne Depot Plaza, 1 Depot Square Capitol & West 15th Street.
Cheyenne Frontier Days Western Art Show & Sale
– 9 a.m.-5 p.m. $10. Enjoy 213 pieces of Western art made by 57 artists. Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum, 4610 Carey Ave. 307-778-7243
Live Music at Dillinger’s
– Noon-10 p.m. Free admission. Listen to some of the best local and regional artists around. Dillinger’s, 1601 Central Ave. 307-212-8402
Black Tooth Brewing Block Party
– 1-5 p.m. Free admission. Enjoy a craft brew and a free concert by Third Rail and Ramblers Guild. Black Tooth Brewery, 520 W. 19th St.
Cheyenne Day Street Party
– 1-10 p.m. Free admission. Sip on some Cheyenne original cocktails and brews, enjoy a kids rodeo and more. Chronicles Distilling, 1506 Thomes Ave., and Freedom's Edge Brewing Co., 1509 Pioneer Ave. 307-514-5314.
Cheyenne Day @ The Lincoln
– 2-8 p.m. Free admission. Dance the afternoon away with two DJs: DJ Channell and Assembly. The event will also feature a special pop up from The Paramount Ballroom. The Lincoln, 1615 Central Ave. 307-369-6028
Up The Creek Without A Paddle Concert
– 2 p.m. Free admission. Toast to summer with a cold one in your hand while you enjoy live music courtesy of country band Up The Creek Without A Paddle. Alf's Pub, 1622 E. 19th St. 307-635-3171
Sugar Britches Concert
– 4-7p.m. Free admission. Enjoy burgers, a hot wing eating contest and plenty of live music. Midtown Tavern, 1303 E Pershing Blvd. 307-638-8703
Free! Cheyenne Gunslingers
– 6 p.m. Head downtown to experience gunfights, western skits and other Wild West activities. All of the shows are family oriented. Gunslinger Square, West 15th Street at Pioneer Avenue. www.facebook.com/CheyenneGunslingers/
Kip Attaway Concert
– 6 p.m. Free admission. Join in the fun inside the West Wing of Alf's Pub for America's "premier cowboy, comedian, singer, songwriter, musician and funny guy!" Alf's Pub, 1622 E. 19th St. 307-635-3171
Free! Slow Roll Bike Ride
– 6 p.m. Get active this Cheyenne Day with a social ride for all ability levels. Meet at the Big Boy, 17th Street at Morrie Avenue (in Holliday Park).
Ian Munsick Concert
– 6 p.m. $10. Enjoy this live performance by Wyoming-born country artist Ian Munsick. 21-and-up. Outlaw Saloon, 312 S. Greeley Highway. 307-635-7552
Cheyenne Little Theatre Players’ "65th Old Fashioned Melodrama"
– 7 p.m. $10-$16. This annual CLTP summer tradition follows a hero who gets kicked out of Laramie, a heroine and villain who share a love of bowling and a villainess who is much more than she appears to be. Historic Atlas Theatre, 211 W. Lincolnway. 307-638-6543. www.cheyennelittletheatre.org
Frontier Nights: Maren Morris
– 8 p.m. $65-$94. Grammy Award winner Maren Morris will take the stage at this Frontier Nights concert. Frontier Park, 1230 W. Eighth Ave. www.cfdrodeo.com or 307-778-7222