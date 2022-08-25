Wyoming Tribune Eagle
CHEYENNE – A former Cheyenne day care worker sentenced to probation for her role in the death of an 8-month-old girl intends to appeal her felony conviction to the Wyoming Supreme Court.
Kristina Eileen Croy was sentenced in late July to five years of probation, with a suspended sentence of five to seven years imprisonment, by Laramie County District Judge Peter Froelicher. She was also ordered to pay $5,482.04 in restitution.
Croy is also not allowed to care for any children under the age of 3 during her probationary period, excluding family members, and is not permitted to run a day care or offer babysitting services.
In early April, a jury found Croy guilty of involuntary manslaughter in the September 2019 death of Malia Gavagan. Croy had been accused of placing the infant in a too-small swaddling device against her mother’s wishes and against state guidelines, leading to her death. Croy was also accused of directing an employee of her day care to lie to police following the incident, and of changing her story about the incident.
An autopsy report concluded Malia died of positional asphyxia, meaning the infant’s position had prevented her from breathing properly, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Croy’s attorney, Dion Custis, filed a notice of appeal Aug. 17 in Laramie County District Court. On Wednesday, Custis told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle that he and his client will “draft an appeal brief with errors made at trial.”
Following Croy’s sentencing last month, Custis told the WTE that he felt the sentence given to his client was “very appropriate.”
“She’s the ideal candidate for probation. There’s nothing in her background to warrant any type of prison sentence, and her conduct was obviously unintentional,” Custis said at the time.
Marcia Bean, who prosecuted the case on behalf of the state, gave a statement to the WTE on Wednesday regarding the notice of appeal.
“Every defendant has a right to appeal their convictions. Ms. Croy is no different,” Bean said in an email. “However, having said that, Judge Froelicher was very careful and diligent in overseeing the presentation of the state and defendant’s case. And the jury carefully deliberated before returning their verdict that Ms. Croy was guilty in causing the death of the infant.
“I cannot conceive of any issue that will be successful on appeal,” she continued. “Unfortunately, this just continues the pain the victim’s family is already suffering.”
After Croy’s sentencing, Bean told the WTE that, while the state believes “an imposed prison sentence was warranted,” the court has the final say, and that it understands a court “may see cases differently than the parties who litigate them.” She emphasized the “severity” of the case and its impact on the Gavagan family, and said she hoped the conclusion of sentencing would begin to bring them peace.
Bean, the county and prosecuting attorney for Big Horn County, had been appointed to prosecute the case because of the victim’s family’s ties to the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office.
Bean had asked for Croy to receive a prison sentence of three-and-a-half to 10 years. The judge rejected that proposal, in part because the crime was nonviolent and not intentional, and because he said Croy had done well on bond, he said.
In Wyoming, manslaughter is described as “unlawfully” killing a person “without malice, expressed or implied.” It carries a penalty of up to 20 years in prison and up to a $10,000 fine. Involuntary manslaughter under this statute is assumed to be a result of recklessness.
Hannah Black is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s criminal justice reporter. She can be reached at hblack@wyomingnews.com or 307-633-3128. Follow her on Twitter at @hannahcblack.