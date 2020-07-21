The following closures are related to the Cheyenne Day community holiday, Wednesday, July 22:
Government Services
Federal government – Open
State of Wyoming – State offices will close at noon, with the exception of Wyoming State Museum and Historic Governors' Mansion
Laramie County – Closed
City of Cheyenne – Closed
Cheyenne Housing Authority – Closed
Cheyenne Transit Authority – Closed, and buses will not operate
U.S. Postal Service – Open
Medical Care
Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department – Closed
Cheyenne Veterans Affairs Medical Center – Open
Crossroads Healthcare Clinic – Closed
Peak Wellness Center – Open
Trash pick-up
City of Cheyenne residential trash, recycle and yard waste pick-up will run as normal. Please have your containers out by 6 a.m. The Happy Jack Landfill (1416 Happy Jack Road) and drop-off at the Solid Waste Transfer Station (220 N. College Drive) will remain open under normal business hours.
The Compost Facility (3714 Windmill Road), along with Transfer Station offices, and household hazardous waste services, will be closed.
Countryside Disposal – Open, regular pick-up schedule.
Flyte Sanitation – Unable to be reached by press time
Wyoming Disposal Systems – Open, regular pick-up schedule
School/child services
Boys and Girls Club of Cheyenne – Closed
Laramie County Community College – Normal services will be available virtually and by phone, but the physical campus remains closed until Aug. 15 due to COVID-19.
Laramie County School District 1 – Offices open
Laramie County School District 2 – Office open
St. Mary's Catholic School – Unable to be reached by press time
STRIDE Learning Center – Closed until Aug. 3
Community services
Cheyenne Animal Shelter – Open
Cheyenne Aquatic Center – Open by reservation only
Cheyenne Family YMCA – Open until noon
Laramie County Library – Closed
Meals on Wheels – Open
Wyoming Tribune Eagle – Offices closed due to COVID-19, regular newspaper delivery