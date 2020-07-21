Weather Alert

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM MDT FOR NORTHWESTERN LARAMIE AND SOUTHERN PLATTE COUNTIES... AT 615 PM MDT, A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WAS LOCATED 10 MILES SOUTHWEST OF CHUGWATER, OR 26 MILES SOUTH OF WHEATLAND, MOVING SOUTH AT 20 MPH. HAZARD...GOLF BALL SIZE HAIL AND 60 MPH WIND GUSTS. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...PEOPLE AND ANIMALS OUTDOORS WILL BE INJURED. EXPECT HAIL DAMAGE TO ROOFS, SIDING, WINDOWS, AND VEHICLES. EXPECT WIND DAMAGE TO ROOFS, SIDING, AND TREES. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... CHUGWATER, SLATER AND IRON MOUNTAIN. THIS INCLUDES INTERSTATE 25 IN WYOMING BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 37 AND 69. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... FOR YOUR PROTECTION MOVE TO AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR OF A BUILDING. CONTINUOUS CLOUD TO GROUND LIGHTNING IS OCCURRING WITH THIS STORM. MOVE INDOORS IMMEDIATELY. LIGHTNING IS ONE OF NATURE'S LEADING KILLERS. REMEMBER, IF YOU CAN HEAR THUNDER, YOU ARE CLOSE ENOUGH TO BE STRUCK BY LIGHTNING. && HAIL...1.75IN; WIND...60MPH