The following closures are related to the Cheyenne Day community holiday, Wednesday, July 22:

Government Services

Federal government – Open

State of Wyoming – State offices will close at noon, with the exception of Wyoming State Museum and Historic Governors' Mansion 

Laramie County – Closed

City of Cheyenne – Closed

Cheyenne Housing Authority – Closed

Cheyenne Transit Authority – Closed, and buses will not operate

U.S. Postal Service – Open

Medical Care

Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department – Closed

Cheyenne Veterans Affairs Medical Center – Open

Crossroads Healthcare Clinic – Closed

Peak Wellness Center – Open

Trash pick-up

City of Cheyenne residential trash, recycle and yard waste pick-up will run as normal. Please have your containers out by 6 a.m. The Happy Jack Landfill (1416 Happy Jack Road) and drop-off at the Solid Waste Transfer Station (220 N. College Drive) will remain open under normal business hours.

The Compost Facility (3714 Windmill Road), along with Transfer Station offices, and household hazardous waste services, will be closed.

Countryside Disposal – Open, regular pick-up schedule.

Flyte Sanitation – Unable to be reached by press time

Wyoming Disposal Systems – Open, regular pick-up schedule

School/child services

Boys and Girls Club of Cheyenne – Closed

Laramie County Community College – Normal services will be available virtually and by phone, but the physical campus remains closed until Aug. 15 due to COVID-19.

Laramie County School District 1 – Offices open

Laramie County School District 2 – Office open

St. Mary's Catholic School – Unable to be reached by press time

STRIDE Learning Center – Closed until Aug. 3

Community services

Cheyenne Animal Shelter – Open

Cheyenne Aquatic Center – Open by reservation only

Cheyenne Family YMCA – Open until noon

Laramie County Library – Closed

Meals on Wheels – Open

Wyoming Tribune Eagle – Offices closed due to COVID-19, regular newspaper delivery

