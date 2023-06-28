THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
408 IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS
IN NEBRASKA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 8 COUNTIES
IN PANHANDLE NEBRASKA
BOX BUTTE CHEYENNE
IN WESTERN NEBRASKA
BANNER DAWES KIMBALL
MORRILL SCOTTS BLUFF SIOUX
IN WYOMING THIS WATCH INCLUDES 5 COUNTIES
IN EAST CENTRAL WYOMING
CONVERSE NIOBRARA
IN SOUTHEAST WYOMING
GOSHEN LARAMIE PLATTE
THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF AGATE, ALLIANCE, ANGORA, BAYARD,
BILL, BORDEAUX, BRIDGEPORT, BROWNSON, CHADRON, CHADRON ST PARK,
CHEYENNE, DEER CREEK, DOUGLAS, GERING, GLENROCK, GUERNSEY,
HARRISBURG, HARRISON, HEMINGFORD, KIMBALL, LUSK, REDBIRD,
REDINGTON, SCOTTSBLUFF, SIDNEY, TORRINGTON, AND WHEATLAND.
Volunteers Jeremiah Muirbrook, left, and Liz Hernandez haul a full cart of donations inside during the 18th annual Cheyenne Day of Giving event at the Kiwanis Community House in Lions Park on Friday. Despite a rain-soaked start to the day, donations were coming in steadily for the event, which benefits many nonprofit organizations in Cheyenne.
CHEYENNE – The 18th annual Cheyenne Day of Giving and 10th annual Youth Event were considered a success after officials saw the preliminary results of donations from the community in May.
Residents in the area generously provided hundreds of food and personal care items, as well as utilized the new option to donate housewares and gently used furniture for the Fresh Start Program at Habitat for Humanity.
By the early evening of May 12, the organization had delivered more than 800 boxes of food and personal care items, equal to 25,515 pounds, to 10 area agencies. On-site agencies had also packed up thousands more pounds of donations to help area residents dealing with illness or disability.
"For example, Good Health Will had loaded up almost 140 pieces of durable medical equipment and almost 1,600 pounds of medical supplies," announced event founder Greta Morrow. "And for our new way to give – donating housewares and gently used furniture for the Fresh Start Program at Habitat for Humanity – we had 70 boxes of housewares and 15 pieces of furniture."
Morrow said it was a wonderful day, and they were grateful from the outpouring of support. Fifty-nine business and community groups and 69 congregations helped out, and there were countless in-kind donations.
The 18th annual Day of Giving results in total were:
25,515 pounds of nonperishable food and personal care items
72 boxes of craft items
256 pounds of leftover prescription medications
1,579 of medical supplies
24 blood products
139 pieces of durable medical equipment
954 pairs of used eyeglasses
79 used cellphones
49 dozen hearing aid batteries
70 boxes of housewares for Fresh Start Program
15 pieces of furniture for Fresh Start Program
$14,067 in donations from individuals
Now that the yearly event is in the books, they are back to their year-round work of making purchases that help 10 area agencies meet client needs. The healthy response to fundraising has made it possible for Day of Giving to spend close to $70,000 on this work over the next year.