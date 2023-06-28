18th Annual Cheyenne Day of Giving
Buy Now

Volunteers Jeremiah Muirbrook, left, and Liz Hernandez haul a full cart of donations inside during the 18th annual Cheyenne Day of Giving event at the Kiwanis Community House in Lions Park on Friday. Despite a rain-soaked start to the day, donations were coming in steadily for the event, which benefits many nonprofit organizations in Cheyenne.

 Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

CHEYENNE – The 18th annual Cheyenne Day of Giving and 10th annual Youth Event were considered a success after officials saw the preliminary results of donations from the community in May. 

Residents in the area generously provided hundreds of food and personal care items, as well as utilized the new option to donate housewares and gently used furniture for the Fresh Start Program at Habitat for Humanity.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus