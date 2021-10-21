CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Downtown Development Authority recently announced details of several of this year’s Halloween activities happening in downtown Cheyenne. The events are designed to drive visitors to participating businesses and to raise funds for the redevelopment of the “hole” into a pocket park.
The third annual “Boos and Spirits” Pub Crawl is set for 3-10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, and features drink specials from 10 of downtown’s participating businesses. Wristbands can be purchased in advance for $25 at https://visitcheyenne.ticketspice.com/boos-spirits-pub-crawl or in-person during the pub crawl at Dillinger’s and Freedom’s Edge Brewing Co. for $30 from 3-8 p.m. Participants who wear a costume receive a $5 discount.
An open-container resolution has been passed for the event to allow participants to carry their malt beverages as they visit each location.
On Saturday, Oct. 30, this year’s free downtown trick-or-treating event features a Hayride Costume Parade, as well as more than 50 participating businesses handing out candy and non-candy items. The Hayride Costume Parade will begin at noon in the Depot Plaza as a hayride through downtown for children accompanied by a parent to enjoy and show off their costumes. Space is limited, and only children ages 6+ and a parent who have been registered online at https://loom.ly/KoQ2xVQ will be able to participate.
Downtown trick-or-treating take place from 12-3 p.m. Businesses will have window signs designating them as a participating trick-or-treating location. All ages are welcome, and costumes are encouraged.
In addition, Visit Cheyenne will be running its Fright-Seeing Trolley Tours from 6-10 p.m., the city will host its annual "Nightmare Before Christmas" interactive experience and movie showing at 3 and 7 p.m. at the Cheyenne Civic Center, and the Knights of Pythias will be running its "Nightmare on 17th Street" Haunted House at 312½ W. 17th St. from 7-11 p.m.