CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Downtown Development Authority has announced two new staff members and new office hours.
Amber Trevizo is DDA’s new special projects and events coordinator. Prior to joining DDA, Trevizo was the Operations Manager for Rocky Mountain Reclamation in Laramie. Before that, she worked as a legal assistant for the Albany County Attorney’s Office.
Gabriella Perez is DDA’s new part-time administrative assistant. Perez is a former Youth Development Professional for the Boys & Girls Club. Prior to that, she worked for Tyrrell Honda as a front desk receptionist. She is fluent in Spanish.
With additional personnel, DDA has changed its weekday office hours to 8:30-11:30 a.m., noon to 1:30 p.m. and by appointment after 1:30. While they will try to have someone in the office until 4 p.m., there may be times they are in meetings or otherwise away from their desks, according to a news release.
The DDA offices are located at 109 W. 17th St., and the phone number is 307-433-9730.