CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Animal Shelter and the city of Cheyenne announced Wednesday that Cheyenne has earned city certification through the Better Cities For Pets program from Mars Petcare, showcasing a commitment to creating a pet-friendly community.

More people than ever view pets as members of the family. With an estimated 10,681 dog-owning and 7,065 cat-owning households in Cheyenne, the city and shelter are working together to create a vibrant community where pets are not only welcome, but thrive.

