CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Animal Shelter and the city of Cheyenne announced Wednesday that Cheyenne has earned city certification through the Better Cities For Pets program from Mars Petcare, showcasing a commitment to creating a pet-friendly community.
More people than ever view pets as members of the family. With an estimated 10,681 dog-owning and 7,065 cat-owning households in Cheyenne, the city and shelter are working together to create a vibrant community where pets are not only welcome, but thrive.
“Having a pet-friendly community can attract new businesses and residents, contribute to economic growth, increase consumer spending and improve community health,” Mayor Patrick Collins said in a news release. “Being recognized with Better Cities For Pets certification is a testament of our commitment to creating a more inclusive and vibrant community for both residents and their furry companions.”
Britney Tennant, CEO of the Cheyenne Animal Shelter, said, “This is the first step toward providing additional resources to pet owners, expanding pet-friendly housing and incorporating pet-friendly initiatives into our local business community.”
The Better Cities For Pets city certification launched in 2019 as an extension of the Better Cities For Pets program, which works with government, businesses and nonprofits to help communities be pet-friendly. It was created in partnership with Civic Design Center, a leader in designing public spaces, and incorporates input from government and animal welfare experts. The program also offers a pet-friendly certification for airports.
