CHEYENNE – Ryan Garrison has done a lot since he graduated from Cheyenne East in 1996.
Once a member of the All City Children’s Choir, he went on to win Grammy awards in 2006 and 2016 as a member of the Phoenix Chorale in Phoenix, Arizona.
He might be better identified as a performing arts teacher, however. Garrison taught courses at Arizona State University, was the director at Arizona School of the Arts and the artistic director for The Children’s Chorus of San Antonio.
Today, he’s the vocal director at Denver School of the Arts.
But among the things he’s achieved since leaving his hometown of Cheyenne, there’s one that he hadn’t quite expected. That was conducting a performance of his Advanced High School Ensemble at Carnegie Hall in New York City on March 28.
The funny thing is, it’s really not that big of a deal. But that’s just because Garrison has experience performing on larger stages. For that reason, this was more about inspiring his students.
“For me, it wasn’t as big of a deal as what most people think,” Garrison said in a phone interview. “I don’t say that with an ego. I do what I do for the kids. Whatever they do, we want to put out the best representation of their ability.
“To see their excitement, that’s why we do it.”
He and the students were invited to Carnegie Hall through a program presented by Manhattan Concert Productions. The organization held a call for high school and university choir ensembles of all levels across the country, and when Garrison saw the opportunity, he applied.
The students in the Advanced High School Ensemble took the stage for group performances with Eastern New Mexico University Chamber Singers, Fordham University Choir, Chowan University Singers, Ouachita Baptist University Choirs and the Salem High School Chorus.
Many other institutions performed in the concert, though not with Denver School of the Arts.
But Garrison and his group got the chance to shine all on their own.
“They ask the participating ensembles to send in an audition performance, because what they do beyond the full group is select a spotlight performance,” he said. “My group was selected for that.”
Accompanied only by a pianist, the ensemble performed two pieces by Elaine Hagenberg, “Refuge” and “The Meditations of My Heart.” Garrison was there, as well, leading them in their performance.
The chorale had been preparing with daily, 90-minute rehearsals since January. While the students were nervous, no one could say they were unprepared to perform on one of the country’s most prestigious stages.
What allowed Garrison – a kid from Wyoming who played violin, piano and performed in the choirs up through college – to reach this point was support for his creative endeavors, he said, though his family denies their impact.
“I always say, ‘I just bought him the piano,’” his father, Jerry Garrison, joked.
Garrison wants to give the same opportunities to his students that he experienced. Visiting New York City and performing at Carnegie Hall is one that can give them a glimpse into where their talents can take them in life, he said.
“The response has been huge from faculty, the kids, and, especially, the parents,” he said. “The parents have obviously been really excited over the opportunity that was given.”