CHEYENNE – The February 2021 issue of the Cheyenne Economic Indicators report is available at the state of Wyoming’s Economic Analysis Division website, http://eadiv.state.wy.us/.
Within the report is the Cheyenne Economic Health Index, a coincident economic indicator that is designed to provide a current assessment of Laramie County’s economy.
Highlights from this month’s issue include the following:
The Cheyenne Economic Health Index reported an index value of 105.6 in December 2020, slightly below the November 2020 value and the December 2019 value.
The unemployment rate for Laramie County in December was 4.1%, decreasing for the eighth consecutive month from its highest point in April.
Total non-farm payroll jobs numbered 45,800 in December, lower than the total a year earlier by 1,600 or 3.4%.
Laramie County’s collection of the 4% sales and use tax at the end of 2020 (January-December) was up 19.5% compared to the 5-year (2015-2019) average over this same time period.
Housing prices continue to rise, with the median home sales price in Laramie County in December up 9.4% relative to December 2019. This is the 28th month in a row that home prices have recorded year-over-year increases.
