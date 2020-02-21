CHEYENNE – The February 2020 Cheyenne Economic Indicators report found nominal improvements in sales use tax collections, higher median home prices, and a decrease in hourly wages, hours worked and private jobs in Cheyenne.
The Cheyenne Business Cycle Index is an economic indicator designed to provide a current assessment of Cheyenne’s economy, and it was included in the February report from the state’s Economic Analysis Division.
There are four main components of the index. Two of these components – unemployment rate and private sector weekly wages – are included to capture labor market activity for Cheyenne. The third component – sales and use tax collections – gauges economic activity related to taxable sales in the Laramie County. The fourth component – median home prices – serves as a proxy for the housing market.
Three of the four components of the index had modest increases in December. The unemployment rate was 3.2% in December, a decrease compared to the previous December value of 3.8%. The collection of the 4% sales and use tax in Laramie County and the median home price also recorded nominal improvements. However, the private wages component decreased as each of the three sub-components – hourly wages, hours worked and private jobs – declined.
The total number of non-farm payroll jobs in Cheyenne remained unchanged in December compared to last year. The December 2019 job count was 46,800.
The number of jobs in the government sector increased by 100 compared to a year ago. In the private sector, manufacturing, financial activities, education and health services, and leisure and hospitality each added 100 jobs in December. Trade, transportation and utilities, and mining and construction saw the largest reductions in jobs, losing 300 and 200, respectively, from a year ago.
Jobs associated with Cheyenne’s private sector decreased in December by 500 compared to November. The December 2019 private job count was 32,700, lower than the December 2018 level by 100. Cheyenne’s weekly earnings increased in December to $757.62, compared to November’s $740.35, but was lower than the level attained in December 2018, which was $848.97. The weekly earnings indicator is a product of average weekly hours multiplied by average hourly earnings. Weekly hours fell to 32.6 in December 2019 from 35.3 in a year ago comparison. In addition, hourly earnings worsened, falling to $23.24, lower than the $24.05 achieved in December 2018.
For the Cheyenne housing market, after a slow start, the 2019 home sales volume eventually surpassed the 2018 pace, while home prices maintained an upward trend over the course of 2019. The number of homes sold in December 2019 increased to 112 compared to 93 sold a year ago, while total sales of homes for calendar year 2019 were 1.8% ahead 2018’s sales. The median home price was $259,500 in December of 2019, lower than November’s price of $264,000, but higher than the $240,500 price from one year ago.