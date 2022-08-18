CHEYENNE – Two local community food pantries recently received donations from the Cheyenne Elks Club #660.

Needs Inc. and St. Joseph’s Food Pantry each received $3,000 to help address the food insecurity requirements of residents in the community. In the Cheyenne area, approximately 11% of households struggle with food insecurity, with the number increasing to 14% for households with children. A large proportion of these hungry individuals rely on food pantries to assist with their nutritional requirements.

