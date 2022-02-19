...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 AM
MST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 35 to 50 mph with gusts up to 70 mph
expected.
* WHERE...East Platte County, Laramie Valley, Central Laramie
County and East Laramie County.
* WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 5 AM MST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds may be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers, with a risk for blow overs.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
&&
Cheyenne Elks receive grant for Operation Brotherly Love
CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Elks Lodge has received a grant from the Elks National Foundation to serve lunches throughout the year to the local food insecure population.
Current plans anticipate serving one hot meal each month in February and March, with the number of meals served each month increasing as the year progresses, according to a news release. Plans are also underway to provide additional services during these lunches, with the intention of assisting those struggling economically – especially the homeless population.
The number of homeless individuals and families in Cheyenne is difficult to determine, but is believed to have grown as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Several organizations in Cheyenne work diligently to serve meals to and assist with the other critical needs of this growing population, but these organizations are often stretched thin and are challenged to meet all their needs.
This same struggling population may also need a bit of additional help in other aspects of life. The Elks volunteers are currently working with local businesses, services providers and other nonprofits to make available common services and customary items that may not always be readily available to those in need. Examples of these might include socks, gloves, bus tickets and various types of personal services.
The first of the lunches will take place Thursday, Feb. 24 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Cheyenne Elks Lodge, 100 E. 17th St.
Funding for this Elks project, referred to as Operation Brotherly Love, has come from an Impact Grant provided by the Elks National Foundation. The purpose of the grant is to make a difference in the community through a charitable project.