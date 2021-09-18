...RED FLAG WARNING FOR MUCH OF SOUTHEAST WYOMING AND THE FAR
NORTHERN NEBRASKA PANHANDLE FROM 8 AM MDT TODAY UNTIL 8 PM MDT
THIS EVENING...
...RED FLAG WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR
GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 301,
303, 304, 306, 308, 310, AND 311...
* WIND...West winds from 15 to 25 gusting to 35 mph.
* HUMIDITY...8 to 12 percent.
* HAINES...5 to 6.
* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
Cheyenne event raises close to $80,000 for McCollum family
CHEYENNE – About 1,500 people showed Wyoming pride and support for the military earlier this month by turning out for a fundraiser to help the family of Lance Cpl. Rylee McCollum.
Chase and Aaron, former Marines and current owners of Chronicles Distilling in Cheyenne teamed up with the Marine Corps League, Ed Herschler Detachment 772, to hold an event Sept. 12. It started with donating daily bar sales to the family and quickly grew into something much larger.
Thomes Avenue between Lincolnway and 15th Street was blocked off for the event in front of the Asher Building. There were food trucks from Los Conejos and Graffiti Cuisine; Rachel’s Cupcakes came out; Sprosty’s Popsicle was there with a cotton candy machine and two bounce houses; Mary’s Mountain Cookies attended, along with Danielmark's and Freedom's Edge breweries.
Raffles for wine and gift baskets were going on all day. There was a silent auction for handmade items, wreaths and wine racks, as well as a live auction that included a Wyoming flag donated by Gov. Mark Gordon with a certificate of authenticity, a mountain lion hunt trip, paintings and photographs by local artists and photographers, laser-cut flags and many other items.
Senior Master Sgt. Michael Coughenour and Christopher Washington from the Marine Corps League will deliver to the family a check for close to $80,000.
Lance Cpl. McCollum was one of 13 U.S. service members killed in a terrorist attack near the Kabul, Afghanistan, airport as the United States was withdrawing from the country. He leaves behind a wife and newborn baby.