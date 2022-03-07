...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 5 to
10 inches possible.
* WHERE...Converse County Lower Elevations, Platte, Goshen, and
Laramie counties, Central and Southern Laramie Range.
* WHEN...From Tuesday evening through late Wednesday night.
* IMPACTS...Dangerous travel conditions possible due to icy,
snow packed roads and reduced visibilities in falling and
blowing snow. The cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero
could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30
minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
&&
Cheyenne extends deadline for Board of Adjustment application
CHEYENNE – This city has extended the deadline by one week for people to apply to become a member of the Board of Adjustment. The new deadline is 5 p.m. Friday, March 18.
This panel handles appeals and "quasi-judicial decisions" relating to zoning regulations. Mayor Patrick Collins is seeking applications for one unexpired position, with a term through 2024.
The person who is ultimately picked "will be given priority consideration to fill a subsequent term," according to a Monday news release.
According to a website for this panel, the Board of Adjustment meets on the third Thursday of the month at 6 p.m. in City Council chambers. It is to gather next on March 17. But a COVID-19 notification says, "Meetings will be held electronically on Zoom ONLY."