CHEYENNE – This city has extended the deadline by one week for people to apply to become a member of the Board of Adjustment. The new deadline is 5 p.m. Friday, March 18.

This panel handles appeals and "quasi-judicial decisions" relating to zoning regulations. Mayor Patrick Collins is seeking applications for one unexpired position, with a term through 2024.

The person who is ultimately picked "will be given priority consideration to fill a subsequent term," according to a Monday news release.

According to a website for this panel, the Board of Adjustment meets on the third Thursday of the month at 6 p.m. in City Council chambers. It is to gather next on March 17. But a COVID-19 notification says, "Meetings will be held electronically on Zoom ONLY."

Applications are online at www.cheyennecity.org/boards. You can also get an application by contacting Holly Martinez in the mayor’s office at hmartinez@cheyennecity.org or 307-637-6300.

