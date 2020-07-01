CHEYENNE – In June, the Cheyenne Family YMCA received a grant from RBC Wealth Management to support its Learning Center Afterschool Program. In May, the Y received a grant from Delta Kappa Gamma Upsilon Chapter also to support the Y’s Afterschool Program.
The combined funds have been used to buy curriculum and supplies for STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and math) learning activities. Some of the curriculum has been added into the Y’s Summer Day Camp Program, as well.
“The counselors are excited to have new materials to work with. The kids have loved all of the STEAM activities,” Rhonda Quinn, learning center director, said in a news release.
Back in March, the Y’s before- and after-school program pivoted to all-day care for children of essential employees. In May, the Y was able to expand beyond just essential employees and keep kids in groups of nine. Then, in June, the Y shifted to Summer Day Camp with larger groups of children.
Field trips are limited to places the kids can walk to. The addition of STEAM learning activities has been helpful to keep their days balanced between learning, art projects and physical activity. The families have also benefited from the breakfast/lunch bags provided by Laramie County School District 1.
The Cheyenne Family YMCA is a nonprofit corporation dedicated to strengthening community through youth development, healthy living and social responsibility. The Y is committed to providing quality social, recreational and educational experiences, while promoting honesty, respect, caring and responsibility to all members of our community.
To learn more about the Y child care programs or to donate, visit www.cheyenneymca.org or contact {span}Rhonda Quinn, learning center director, {/span}at 307-634-9622 x28.