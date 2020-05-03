CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Family YMCA has announced it plans to implement a phased reopening starting May 11 that will comply with state health regulations.
In the first phase, the pool and locker rooms will remain closed. Two unisex restrooms will be available for use, however.
YMCA staff are rearranging fitness equipment to allow for proper social distancing, according to an email. All group fitness classes will continue to be offered virtually.
All staff will be wearing face coverings, and front desk staff will take temperatures of staff and members as they enter the building to ensure no one with a fever enters. Anyone who does not feel well or is exhibiting signs of illness is asked to stay home.
In order to comply with the governor’s mandate to limit the number of patrons in each room to no more than nine, members will need to check in and out at the front desk with their destination within the building. To allow more members to enjoy the facility, staff will limit usage to one hour at a time.
YMCA officials said they will continue to keep members informed of changes as they are made.