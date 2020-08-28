CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Family YMCA is pleased to announce the return of swim lessons.
While the structure of lessons has changed, officials at the nonprofit health facility say they are striving to keep families safe in the current environment.
Preschool classes will be offered Monday or Wednesday and will require a parent or guardian to be in the pool with each child. This will also apply to the beginning Youth Levels 1 and 2, also on Monday or Wednesday. The swim instructor will be demonstrating skills in both of these classes, and the parents will be leading the skills with their child. Classes will be limited in size and will run for seven weeks to encourage progression of swim skills.
The YMCA’s higher levels of swim lessons (Levels 3-6) will be taught in the more traditional group setting, with the instructor remaining on deck for most of the class. Instructors will maximize spacing in the pool for each individual child. These classes are also limited in size and will run for seven weeks.
Classes start Sept. 8, and registration is open now. For more information, call 307-634-9622 or go online to www.cheyenneymca.org.