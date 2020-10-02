CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Family YMCA was recently honored to receive a fifth year of grant funding to support the VA Adaptive Sports programs for disabled veterans.
The new programs will run from this October to September 2021.
All of the new programs will be offered in person, and most will simultaneously be offered via Zoom. The Y has invested substantially in improvements to the Zoom Fitness experience, which will roll out soon, according to a news release.
Monday, Oct. 5, will be the start of the new schedule that will run through Thanksgiving week. There will be classes Monday through Friday. All classes are adaptive and designed specifically for disabled veterans.
For more information, call the YMCA at 307-634-9622.