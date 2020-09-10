CHEYENNE – The staff and board of directors of the Cheyenne Family YMCA are hosting an open house this Saturday for everyone to see the many upgrades and changes they’ve been working on over the past several months.
The open house will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 1426 E. Lincolnway. The board will be serving up free burgers, chips, fruit and drinks (while supplies last). The building will be open for tours and demonstrations of fitness classes (Silver Sneakers, Tabata, WalkAerobics, Power Yoga and a video Zumba) and Family Swim (11 a.m.-1:45 p.m.).
Since March, the Y has offered all Zoom fitness classes free of charge to the community. Beginning Oct. 1, the Zoom classes will be available to Y members only.
The Cheyenne Family YMCA is a nonprofit corporation dedicated to strengthening community through youth development, healthy living and social responsibility. The Y is committed to providing quality social, recreational and educational experiences while promoting honesty, respect, caring and responsibility to all members of our community.
To learn more about the Y, or to donate, visit www.cheyenneymca.org or contact Patty Walters at 307-634-9622, extension 22.