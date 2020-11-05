CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Family YMCA is hosting an open house from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday.
A light lunch will be provided, as well as a tour of the YMCA. YMCA is also celebrating the end of the 2020 Annual Support Campaign, where the organization exceeded its donation goal of $225,000. That funding allows the YMCA to offer assistance to anyone who cannot afford the fees and continue supporting the community.
The YMCA will hold a drawing for 18 holes of golf at Pelican Lakes Golf & Country Club for four, a two-night stay at the YMCA of the Rockies and a $100 gift card from King Soopers. All donations received through 1 p.m. on Saturday will be eligible.
The Cheyenne Family YMCA is a nonprofit corporation dedicated to strengthening community through youth development, healthy living and social responsibility.