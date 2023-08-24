Jessup Elementary Basketball Champions 2017

CHEYENNE — A gap in local school sports programs will be filled this year as fifth- and sixth-graders in Laramie County School District 1 can participate in the district’s new “Elevate Athletics” program.

For the first time since the spring of 2021, students can play flag football, basketball, volleyball and run track. Fourth-graders enrolled in LCSD1 can also participate in track events.

