CHEYENNE — A gap in local school sports programs will be filled this year as fifth- and sixth-graders in Laramie County School District 1 can participate in the district’s new “Elevate Athletics” program.
For the first time since the spring of 2021, students can play flag football, basketball, volleyball and run track. Fourth-graders enrolled in LCSD1 can also participate in track events.
According to the district’s first “District Dispatch” release for the new school year, the introduction of the “Elevate” program came as a response to outspoken community members and parents who wanted the school district to bring back the after-school program for older elementary students. Organized sports for those grade levels had been eliminated by the LCSD1 Board of Trustees as a result of state budget cuts.
The new program will involve more than just teachers and staff at the school. Assistant Superintendent of Instruction Jim Fraley told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle that the new program will have much more involvement from volunteers and local organizations.
“We want the community involved,” Fraley said. “You know, we want some community support, whether it be nonprofit organizations or for-profit organizations getting involved in supporting our schools. We’ve always had a great partnership with many of these entities. This is just another means to bring that community togetherness and community engagement into our strategic plan for the district.”
Securing funding for the program, and making sure that it didn’t go over budget, was important for the board. The school district characterized the funding for the program as coming from “community partnerships and state and local agencies.”
“First and foremost, you know, we have a very supportive board to know that activities and athletics for our elementary students really help our students engage in school,” Fraley said.
Fraley worked on the program, and led a committee of principals, teachers, community members and administrators to bring back after-school sports programs for fifth- and sixth-grade students while still being budget conscious. Keeping the program cost-effective was crucial to making it sustainable, Fraley said.
“It was a difficult, but correct decision that the board and senior leaders from LCSD1 made (to eliminate sports for those grades) at the time, because the old model was just not sustainable,” Fraley was quoted saying in District Dispatch. “Additionally, there were many other barriers to access for all students to participate.”
Part of the appeal of this new program is the way it extends outside of school, Fraley added. Students will be able to learn to be better at a sport or skill at a young age, which might positively affect them later in life.
“A few of our P.E. teachers, they put together skills to coincide with those sports so kids and parents can know what to work on outside of those sports to make their skills better,” Fraley told the WTE. “... When students are engaged in before- and after-school activities, 98% of those students graduate. If they take two, three (or) four years of sports, or another activity, like FFA, speech and debate or any extracurricular types of things, that rate goes from the 70th on up to the 98th percentile for graduation rate.”
Since classes began Wednesday in the district, children enrolled in LCSD1 can already take advantage of the “Elevate” program by signing up at school.
The program will be offered at all elementary schools in LCSD1, as well as the BEAST Foundation after-school facility.
The flag football season will take place from Sept. 11 through Oct. 19; basketball will take place from Oct. 30 to Dec. 7; volleyball will be offered from Feb. 5 to March 14; and track will run from April 8 to May 9.
