CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Fire Rescue and the city’s Building Safety department are proud to work with a local contractor to make a newly constructed home safer with residential fire sprinklers.
The first single-family home in Cheyenne to be constructed with residential fire sprinklers, in the Sweetgrass development, was inspected this week. The cooperation of public and private partners will set a new level of safety within the community, according to a news release.
Every second counts when a fire happens, and the installation of residential fire sprinklers allows for the safe escape of the occupants before the fire is too intense. With modern furnishings and materials, flashover – when virtually everything in a room catches on fire – typically occurs in about five minutes. In contrast, fire departments typically take 9 to 12 minutes to arrive after a fire has been reported. Firefighters will have to use high-pressure hoses, applying water at 125 gallons per minute or more.
Fire sprinklers work so fast that they often put out a fire before the fire department arrives, typically activating within a minute or so of the fire starting. Home fire sprinklers typically flow less than 15 gallons per minute. In most cases, fires are extinguished or contained with only one or two sprinklers. Studies show that fires in sprinklered buildings typically use 80% to 90% less water than fires in un-sprinklered buildings. These low flow demands often allow sprinklers to connect directly to the home water supply.
The national average cost for a residential fire sprinkler system is about $1.35 per square foot, according to the National Fire Protection Association and the United States Fire Administration. Installing a sprinkler system has the potential to lower insurance rates.
For more information about residential fire sprinklers, call Cheyenne Fire Rescue at 307-637-6311.