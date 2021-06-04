CHEYENNE – In 2020, 84% of Cheyenne Fire Rescue’s major calls were for emergency medical services. Fires, on the other hand, made up a relatively small proportion of major calls at 1.5%.
This data was included in the department’s annual report released last week, which outlined the activity of Cheyenne Fire Rescue during the 2020 calendar year.
In late November, the department saw the departure of Chief Greg Hoggatt, following an announcement from then-Mayor-elect Patrick Collins that he would be appointing both a new fire chief and police chief. Hoggatt had served with CFR since September 2017.
Collins then chose veteran firefighter John Kopper as interim chief in December. Kopper was recently appointed to the position on a permanent basis.
In a “note of renewed commitment,” which opened the report, Kopper recognized the fire department’s collective service during the coronavirus pandemic, and he promised to continue to build a positive culture within CFR.
“You were asked to make sacrifices while expectations went on, regardless of the level of difficulty of the tasks placed on you,” the chief wrote.
“You responded without wavering in the middle of a global pandemic, putting yourselves in harm’s way more than usual. You continued the many charitable drives while others pulled back in the face of uncertainty.
“My time with you will revolve around transparency, honesty, empathy, humility, communications, collaboration, coaching, mentoring and empowering,” Kopper continued. “My first priority always will be your health, safety and welfare. I will strive to build a culture of trust utilizing these principles from the top down. Every person in this organization is an integral part of our mission and team, and will be treated with equal respect.”
Calls for service totaled 11,427 in 2020. This was slightly down from 11,672 in 2019, but higher than 2018’s 10,941 total calls for service.
CFR’s operating budget was down 3% from 2019, totaling just over $11.4 million. This included fewer firefighters, the furloughs of two civilians employees, a 1% pay reduction for staff, a reduction in benefits and less money for uniforms.
The department received $657,424 in CARES Act funding, which it spent on things like upgraded medical equipment, UV disinfectant devices, pullover garments to improve firefighters’ protection on medical calls, disposable personal protective equipment, and technology improvements for remote training and work.
In 2020, CFR employed 91 people full-time, with 89 uniformed positions and two civilian positions. Staff logged 15,509 hours of fire, emergency and medical services training.
The department hired three new firefighters last year: Dylan Bates, Ricky Garnica-Cole and Craig Jamison. Lt. Jarrett Demello retired in July after 25 years.
CFR also mourned the loss of a former colleague, firefighter and engineer Jim Townsend, who died on Sept. 9. Townsend served with the department from 1981 to 2010, according to his obituary.
In the report, the department offered this memorial:
“We lost a brother firefighter, a regarded friend, a loving father and caring husband. When he retired, we lost a dedicated apparatus engineer. While Jim Townsend hasn’t been a part of our ranks for some years now, he’s remained a part of many of our hearts. Your untimely passing has many of us still in shock. Maybe we’ll all hear you cackle from the clouds above, as you unleash a wall of rain on us next time we’re outside on the drill grounds, only to hear your infamous voice say, ‘I LOVE THIS JOB!’ Rest easy, brother.”