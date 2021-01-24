CHEYENNE – Under the guidance of Mayor Patrick Collins and newly appointed interim Chief John Kopper, Cheyenne Fire Rescue has applied for two grants to help pay for a new fire engine and automotive extrication equipment.
Other than a few addressing needs related to COVID-19, these are the first two grants that the fire department has applied for in about four years, Collins said. Kopper said that, going forward, the department would work to consistently apply for grant money.
Both grant applications should be approved by the City Council on Monday and would be submitted shortly thereafter, Collins said. The fire department will find out if it has received the money sometime between now and September.
“This is something we should be doing on a regular basis,” Collins said. “Those grants are there to help enhance the public safety of our communities.”
A fire engine should typically be replaced after 10 years, Kopper said. The fire engine that would be replaced is 14 years old.
When an engine is replaced, the older engine goes into reserve status, he said. The reserve engine that would fill in for the 14-year-old engine if it broke down or otherwise malfunctioned is 23 years old.
“There’s a pretty big need there,” Kopper said.
The grant for battery-powered extrication equipment, typically used to free people trapped in vehicles, is being sponsored by Laramie County Fire District 1 and coordinated through the Laramie County Fire Chiefs Association.
The six pieces of battery-powered equipment would replace older technology currently used by most fire departments across the county. This old, generator-style equipment limits firefighters’ ability to get to hard-to-access areas and takes more people to operate, Kopper said.
Collins said that, too often, every working piece of equipment the department has is deployed.
“So, (if) one more piece of equipment goes out, we’re not going to be able to cover part of the city,” Collins said.
Both grants would come from the Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program through the Federal Emergency Management Agency and would require a 10% match by the city. The city is applying for $860,000 in grant funds for the new engine, with the city matching $86,000, if the grant is awarded.
“It’s very, very, very competitive, and so we may not get it, but we haven’t applied for grants for a very long time, so we’re gonna go out and get those (funds),” Collins said.
For the city’s portion of the extrication equipment, it is applying for $240,000 in grant funds and would match $24,000.
“I cannot tell you how appreciative I am of the way that these fire departments are working together,” Collins said of the collaboration between the city and county departments to submit the grants. “They were willing to put in our request along with theirs, because we couldn’t do both – we have a million-dollar maximum on a grant – but because they’re doing it this way, we’re able to ask for some additional equipment.”