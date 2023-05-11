...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Portions of panhandle Nebraska and southeast Wyoming,
including the following areas, in panhandle Nebraska, Banner
County, Box Butte County, Cheyenne County, Dawes County, Kimball
County, Morrill County, Northern Sioux County, Scotts Bluff County
and Southern Sioux County. In southeast Wyoming, Central Laramie
County, East Laramie County, Goshen County and South Laramie Range
Foothills.
* WHEN...Through late tonight.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water
crossings may be flooded. Extensive street flooding and flooding
of creeks and rivers are possible.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&
Cheyenne Fire Rescue engineer John Bates retiring after 24 years of service
CHEYENNE − Cheyenne Fire Rescue wishes to congratulate engineer John Bates on his retirement after 24 years of service.
Bates began his career on April 5, 1999. He served at each station in every part of the city, and was eventually promoted to engineer. Uniquely, Bates continued to invest in his colleagues, as he became a shift trainer for many years.
His experience and professionalism were always displayed as he spent time with others and ran emergency calls, a news release from the city said.
Deputy Chief Andrew Dykshorn said in the release, “John has been an extremely valuable member of our operations over the years. He taught me a tremendous amount about firefighting while being stationed with him for five years.”
Bates has taken a new assignment with the Wyoming Department of Fire Prevention and Electrical Safety as the southeast regional trainer.
The city of Cheyenne would like to congratulate Bates and extend thanks for his service.