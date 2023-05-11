CHEYENNE − Cheyenne Fire Rescue wishes to congratulate engineer John Bates on his retirement after 24 years of service.

Bates began his career on April 5, 1999. He served at each station in every part of the city, and was eventually promoted to engineer. Uniquely, Bates continued to invest in his colleagues, as he became a shift trainer for many years.

