CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Fire Rescue released its annual report for 2019 on Thursday, which showed a 8.6% increase in calls for service compared to 2018.
There were 9,384 calls for service in 2019, compared to 8,642 calls for service in 2018.
“As we receive more calls for service, we need to start looking at finding financial mechanisms that can help us replace worn and outdated fire stations like Station 5 on Dell Range Boulevard and Station 3 on Cleveland Avenue,” CFR Chief Greg Hoggatt said in a news release. “We are also seeing a number of our fire apparatus reaching end of serviceable life.”
Report highlights include:
• Responded to 6,840 emergency medical service calls
• Responded to 144 fires
• Conducted 1,013 inspections
• Reviewed 477 building plans
• Completed more than 14,325 hours in fire emergency and medical services emergency training