CHEYENNE – For Cheyenne's fire department, last year was largely one of growth and progress.
Cheyenne Fire Rescue released its annual report Wednesday, detailing the activity of the department throughout 2021. The report was subtitled "A Year of Renewed Excitement" – drawing a contrast with 2020's more somber tag, "A Year of Change and Uncertainty."
The biggest highlight, Chief John Kopper said in a Thursday interview, was the public voting in favor of two items benefitting the department on November's sixth-penny sales tax ballot.
Because of the "yes" votes on the tax, the city will receive nearly $15.8 million, plus interest, to relocate and replace fire stations 3 and 5 and construct a new station in the coming years. The city's Fire Truck Fleet Replacement Project will also receive nearly $4.3 million to replace outdated and unreliable fire trucks, which had been an issue of great concern for the department.
Kopper, who began as interim chief in December 2020, was appointed to the position permanently in May.
A "letter of reflection" from Division Chief Andy Dykshorn was included in the report. He wrote that, as he looked back on the year, "I think of all the dedication and commitment to change so many of you have endured."
"There has been shared nervousness and anxiety of the unknown as we have tackled challenges, found limitations, and most of all learned to grow as a fire department," Dykshorn said in the letter. "Though we have much more work to complete (it will never end), I do feel that our operations are better aligned and moving toward safer response and operations. We will continue to pursue more staffing, human resource needs, efficiency in response, apparatus replacement, station replacement, and focus and/or expand the services we provide."
CFR continued to feel the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021, as first responders – and people, in general – did across the country, Kopper said. At an October meeting with Cheyenne City Council members, he joined other agency heads in presenting requests for American Rescue Plan Act funding.
During that meeting, Kopper said the pandemic meant increased costs for personal protective equipment, reduced staffing, and overtime and leave for illness and exposure. He also said it had "taken a mental toll on personnel because of the longevity and unknown nature of this pandemic."
"We’re seeing more behavioral health issues because of this to include depression, anxiety and insomnia,” Kopper said at the time. “We’re dealing with this with our personnel, but, moreover, we are encountering quite a bit of this with our customers when we respond to incidents.”
The vast majority of CFR's calls in 2021 were for emergency medical services, following a trend seen in recent years. EMS calls made up about 70% of the department's total, while fire calls made up just 1%.
Overall, calls for service dropped, totaling 10,263 in 2021, compared with 11,427 in 2020.
Another advance for the department is an upgrade in the computer-aided dispatch technology. That means the agency could be more efficient in which calls it sent apparatus to, Kopper told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle.
The number of uniformed personnel increased to 91, up by two from 2020. The number of civilian positions remained at two.
Four new firefighters joined CFR's ranks: Quinn Hunt, Max Martinez, Gene Morenko and Kaden Morrison.
CFR also saw several promotions throughout its ranks, and two retirements: William Fiscus, who served from October 1995 to February 2021; and Darren Mensack, who served from November 1996 to November 2021.
The report also honored Scott Smith, a former public information officer who died in January 2021, and former prevention Lt. Mike Pepmeier, who died in June.
"(I'm) really grateful for the men and women of Cheyenne Fire," Kopper said. "We've done quite a few things over this last 12 months, and they've been resilient in the process because change can be scary, and they adapt and overcame, and their efforts are greatly appreciated."