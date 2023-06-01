CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Fire Rescue responded to a report of a structure fire in the 3500 block of Dell Range Boulevard on Thursday, according to a news release.

The structure, which was vacant at the time, had one individual who was rescued and taken into medical care, according to the release. Representatives for Cheyenne Fire Rescue said they were not able to comment on the victim's medical status.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus