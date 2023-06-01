.An area of nearly Stationary Thunderstorms have produced 1 to 3
inches of rain over central and eastern Laramie Counties. There have
been several reports and videos of small streams flooding in
addition to flooded county roads.
...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 PM MDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive
rainfall is expected.
* WHERE...Portions of western Nebraska and southeast Wyoming,
including the following counties, in western Nebraska, Kimball. In
southeast Wyoming, Laramie.
* WHEN...Until 845 PM MDT.
* IMPACTS...Rises in small streams and normally dry arroyos. Water
over roadways. Some low-water crossings may become impassable.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 547 PM MDT, the public reported heavy rain in Lodge Pole
Creek and Muddy Creek due to thunderstorms. This is causing
urban and small stream flooding. Rapid river rises have
already caused minor flooding in Lodge Pole Creek and Muddy
Creek . Between 1.5 and 2 inches of rain have fallen.
- Lodge Pole Creek and Muddy Creek is the most likely place to
experience minor flooding.
Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are expected
over the area. This additional rain will result in minor
flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Pine Bluffs.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.
...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM MDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Arroyo and small stream flooding caused by excessive
rainfall continues.
* WHERE...A portion of southeast Wyoming, including the following
county, Laramie.
* WHEN...Until 715 PM MDT.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding is occurring in low-lying and poor
drainage areas. Water over roadways has been reported.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 619 PM MDT, Heavy rain due to thunderstorms is mostly come
to an end. Rainfall earlier today has caused arroyo and small
stream flooding. Overflowing poor drainage areas have already
caused minor flooding in Muddy Creek and upper Lodgepole
Creek. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen.
- Muddy Creek and upper Lodgepole Creek is the most likely
place to experience minor flooding.
Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.25 inches are expected
over the area as another thunderstorm approaches the area
from the south.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
mainly rural areas of Southeastern Laramie County
.Slow moving thunderstorms and training thunderstorms will create
the potential for flash flooding conditions across the forecast area
the next couple of days. Recent heavy rainfall has saturated some of
the soils across the region. Additional heavy rainfall is expected,
with the potential for 1-2 inches of rainfall daily for some areas.
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE
SATURDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
* WHERE...Portions of panhandle Nebraska and Wyoming, including the
following areas, in panhandle Nebraska, Banner County, Box Butte
County, Cheyenne County, Dawes County, Kimball County, Morrill
County, Northern Sioux County, Scotts Bluff County and Southern
Sioux County. In Wyoming, Central Carbon County, Central Laramie
County, Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County,
Converse County Lower Elevations, East Laramie County, East Platte
County, Ferris/Seminoe/Shirley Mountains, Goshen County, Laramie
Valley, Niobrara County, North Laramie Range, North Snowy Range
Foothills, Shirley Basin, Sierra Madre Range, Snowy Range, South
Laramie Range, South Laramie Range Foothills, Southwest Carbon
County and Upper North Platte River Basin.
* WHEN...From 3 PM MDT this afternoon through late Saturday night.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Heavy rainfall from slow moving thunderstorms, and training
thunderstorms, will create the potential for localized flash
flooding across portions of southeast Wyoming and the
Nebraska Panhandle.
Cheyenne Fire Rescue put out structure fire on Dell Range
CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Fire Rescue responded to a report of a structure fire in the 3500 block of Dell Range Boulevard on Thursday, according to a news release.
The structure, which was vacant at the time, had one individual who was rescued and taken into medical care, according to the release. Representatives for Cheyenne Fire Rescue said they were not able to comment on the victim's medical status.