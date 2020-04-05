CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Fire Rescue reminds residents to be safe around the house as you and your family remain home in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Cooking, heating and electrical equipment are among the leading causes of home fire each year, said Byron Mathews, prevention chief for Cheyenne Fire Rescue. As people continue to stay home to work or care for their families, it’s critical everyone recognize where potential fire hazards exist and what can be done to prevent them.
Cooking is the leading cause of home fire. Nearly 49% of all reported home fires involve cooking equipment. Unattended cooking is the leading cause of home cooking fires. Keeping a close eye on what is cooking and what is going in the kitchen is very important.
Cheyenne Fire Rescue offers these tips:
- Stay in the kitchen while cooking
- Keep anything that can catch fire – oven mitts, wooden utensils – away from the stove top
- Make sure all handles are turned inward, away from someone who can grab a hot handle
- If you have young children in the home, create a “kid-free zone”
- Keep anything that can burn at least three feet away from cooking equipment
For more information, call Cheyenne Fire Rescue at 307-637-6311.