CHEYENNE – Improper handling of fireworks injures more than 13,000 people annually across the United States, according to the U.S. Fire Administration. Fireworks cause about $20 million in property damage each year.
The use of consumer fireworks within the Cheyenne city limits is not allowed on private property except for sparklers, smoke devices and novelties. They also are not allowed on any public property, including parks, schools, streets, alleys and any other public rights of way.
“We want everyone in Cheyenne to be safe this Fourth of July. The best way to stay safe is to attend a public fireworks display put on by professionals,” said Byron Mathews with Cheyenne Fire Rescue. “Fireworks are dangerous to people and pets, and using them can put your property at risk.”
If you use legal fireworks within the City of Cheyenne, here are some safety tips:
- Always have an adult present
- Only use outdoors
- Light one at a time
- Have a bucket of water nearby and place used fireworks in the water
- Never use near dry grass or other flammable materials
- Stay clear after lighting fireworks
Cheyenne Frontier Days and the city of Cheyenne will host the annual Fourth of July Celebration at Frontier Park on Saturday, July 4. Fireworks will light the sky at approximately 9:35 p.m.